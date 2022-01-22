Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAYA. Tigress Financial started coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paya presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Paya has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paya will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paya by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Paya by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Paya by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paya by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

