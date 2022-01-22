Just Group’s (JUST) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JUST. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.18) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Just Group alerts:

LON:JUST opened at GBX 89.90 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £933.61 million and a P/E ratio of -6.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74. Just Group has a 12-month low of GBX 71.94 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 113 ($1.54).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.