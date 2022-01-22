Barclays Raises International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target to GBX 220

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.93) to GBX 220 ($3.00) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.14) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($3.00) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.66) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.73) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 206.25 ($2.81).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 157.80 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £7.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 160.95. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.10 ($3.03).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

