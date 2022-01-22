Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Financial Contrast

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Meridian and Amerant Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amerant Bancorp 0 1 5 0 2.83

Meridian currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.77%. Amerant Bancorp has a consensus price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential downside of 18.17%. Given Meridian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than Amerant Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.5% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Meridian has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and Amerant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 21.43% 24.72% 2.13% Amerant Bancorp 18.58% 7.88% 0.82%

Dividends

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Amerant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Meridian pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amerant Bancorp pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Amerant Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meridian and Amerant Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $149.57 million 1.48 $26.44 million $5.98 5.98 Amerant Bancorp $334.02 million 3.80 -$1.72 million $1.45 23.32

Meridian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amerant Bancorp. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Meridian beats Amerant Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment comprises of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

