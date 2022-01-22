Analyzing Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Puyi and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi N/A N/A N/A Patria Investments 56.78% 42.85% 35.97%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Puyi and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

Patria Investments has a consensus price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 42.29%. Given Patria Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Puyi.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puyi and Patria Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi $29.61 million 13.71 -$7.18 million N/A N/A Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.54 $62.21 million $0.93 18.01

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Puyi.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Puyi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Patria Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Patria Investments beats Puyi on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puyi Company Profile

Puyi, Inc. engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

