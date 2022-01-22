Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.22.

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,631,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,741 shares of company stock valued at $26,589,266. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARES stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.91.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

