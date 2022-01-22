American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.25) Per Share

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will earn ($2.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.00). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.30 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after buying an additional 2,026,013 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after buying an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

