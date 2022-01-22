Head-To-Head Comparison: Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) & Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daktronics and Dogness (International)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daktronics $482.03 million 0.45 $10.93 million $0.14 34.29 Dogness (International) $24.32 million 3.22 $1.51 million N/A N/A

Daktronics has higher revenue and earnings than Dogness (International).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Daktronics and Dogness (International), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daktronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Daktronics and Dogness (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daktronics 1.17% 3.11% 1.57% Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Daktronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Dogness (International) shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Daktronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Daktronics beats Dogness (International) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc. engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The Commercial segment sells video, display systems, digital billboards, Galaxy, and Fuelight product lines to resellers, out-of-home companies, national retailers, quick-serve restaurants, casinos, shopping centers, cruise ships, commercial building owners, and petroleum retailers. The Live Events segment provides scoring and video display systems to college and professional sports facilities and convention centers; and sales of mobile display technology to video rental organizations and other live events type venues. The High School Park and Recreation segment engages in the sale of scoring systems, Galaxy displays, and video display systems to primary and secondary education facilities. The Transportation segment consists of sales of Vanguard and Galaxy product lines to governmental transportation departments, airlines, and other transportation

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series. The company was founded by Shilong Chen in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, China.

