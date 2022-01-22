Raymond James Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$55.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$48.93.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$50.60 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$24.01 and a 1 year high of C$52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$45.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.57.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

