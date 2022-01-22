Raymond James Raises NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$10.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NVA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.86.

TSE NVA opened at C$7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.39. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$1.01 and a one year high of C$8.57.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$222.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.1428659 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,856,258.52. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,000 in the last ninety days.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

