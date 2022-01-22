Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.61.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

TSE:FVI opened at C$4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.31. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$3.77 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$204.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 215,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$891,233.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.