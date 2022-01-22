Analysts Offer Predictions for Chemed Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chemed in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemed’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $470.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.53. Chemed has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,978 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chemed by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Chemed by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

