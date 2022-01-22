BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Benchmark began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $681.64 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 463,331 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

