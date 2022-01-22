Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth $204,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $210,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

