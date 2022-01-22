Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €36.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €36.00 ($40.91) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s current price.

EVK has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.93) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.19 ($37.72).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA:EVK opened at €28.96 ($32.91) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.26. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($30.43) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($37.47).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.