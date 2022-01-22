Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 53.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 68.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 62,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 31.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 83.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.