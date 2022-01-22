Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.26% from the company’s previous close.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($116.48) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €116.28 ($132.14).

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €93.80 ($106.59) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €105.35 and its 200 day moving average is €104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.78. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($131.14).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

