Morgan Stanley Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €176.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($200.00) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €241.00 ($273.86) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €210.64 ($239.37).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €193.25 ($219.60) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($255.57). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €183.50 and its 200-day moving average is €193.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

