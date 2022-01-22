H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.93

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.93 and traded as low as $3.67. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 108,791 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HNNMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.