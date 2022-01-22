NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.31

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.31 and traded as high as C$13.36. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.21, with a volume of 693,348 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWH.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark set a C$15.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

