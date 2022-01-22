TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.04

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.04 and traded as high as C$3.88. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at C$3.76, with a volume of 45,805 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$320.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$319.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$272.76 million and a P/E ratio of 7.00.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$72.87 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (TSE:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.