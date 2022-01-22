PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $7.65 on Thursday. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The firm has a market cap of $282.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 3.34.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 330,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 456.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 309,288 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 249,459 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 183,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

