Silicon Motion Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 6,529 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 725% compared to the typical daily volume of 791 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.15. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

