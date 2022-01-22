Investors Purchase Large Volume of ENI Call Options (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,326 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,632% compared to the typical daily volume of 192 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on E. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ENI from €18.00 ($20.45) to €19.00 ($21.59) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Get ENI alerts:

NYSE:E opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ENI will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,438,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.