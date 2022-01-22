Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.15

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.63. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 45,824 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.05.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.53%.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.
