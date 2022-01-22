Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.15

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.63. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 45,824 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 287,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 205,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.