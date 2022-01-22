Reviewing Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) and CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) and CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rockwell Medical and CSL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 CSL 0 5 1 0 2.17

Rockwell Medical currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 663.36%. Given Rockwell Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than CSL.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rockwell Medical and CSL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Medical $62.20 million 0.59 -$30.89 million ($0.34) -1.16 CSL $10.31 billion 8.79 $2.38 billion N/A N/A

CSL has higher revenue and earnings than Rockwell Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Rockwell Medical has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSL has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CSL shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwell Medical and CSL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Medical -52.46% -144.56% -48.07% CSL N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CSL beats Rockwell Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies. The Seqirus segment involves in the production of non-plasma biotherapeutic products and develops influenza related products. The company was founded on November 2, 1961 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.