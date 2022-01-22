Reviewing Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) and CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) and CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rockwell Medical and CSL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rockwell Medical
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|CSL
|0
|5
|1
|0
|2.17
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Rockwell Medical and CSL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rockwell Medical
|$62.20 million
|0.59
|-$30.89 million
|($0.34)
|-1.16
|CSL
|$10.31 billion
|8.79
|$2.38 billion
|N/A
|N/A
CSL has higher revenue and earnings than Rockwell Medical.
Risk & Volatility
Rockwell Medical has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSL has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
12.6% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CSL shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Rockwell Medical and CSL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rockwell Medical
|-52.46%
|-144.56%
|-48.07%
|CSL
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
CSL beats Rockwell Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
Rockwell Medical Company Profile
Rockwell Medical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
CSL Company Profile
CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies. The Seqirus segment involves in the production of non-plasma biotherapeutic products and develops influenza related products. The company was founded on November 2, 1961 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.
