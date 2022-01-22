$1.29 EPS Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.31. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.93.

NYSE KMB opened at $143.32 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,828,000 after buying an additional 79,676 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after acquiring an additional 752,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

