Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,700 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,500 ($75.04) to GBX 5,700 ($77.77) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($72.45) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($71.22) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a GBX 4,500 ($61.40) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,840 ($66.04) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($75.04) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,105.83 ($69.67).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,457 ($74.46) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,893.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,158.74. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($59.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.82).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($63.68), for a total value of £19,228.04 ($26,235.56). Insiders sold a total of 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,245,126 in the last quarter.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

