Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) PT Raised to CHF 165

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from CHF 152 to CHF 165 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

