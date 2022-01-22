Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given New €32.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from €31.50 ($35.80) to €32.00 ($36.36) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Accor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Accor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accor to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Accor stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. Accor has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

