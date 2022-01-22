The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $9.66 Per Share

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $9.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.08.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $343.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.45. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $270.62 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.