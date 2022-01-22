Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Potbelly in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

PBPB opened at $5.66 on Friday. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $162.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 754.90% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $101.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

In other news, Director David Near acquired 7,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $41,414.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $71,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth $1,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 97,941 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

