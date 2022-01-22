Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NCBS. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $92.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%.

In other news, Director Hector Colon acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver Pierce Smith acquired 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.43 per share, with a total value of $99,884.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,808,000 after buying an additional 141,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,745,000 after buying an additional 126,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,427,000 after buying an additional 76,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,895,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,573,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

