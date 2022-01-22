Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STT. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

State Street stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in State Street by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in State Street by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

