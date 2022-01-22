Baader Bank Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($64.89) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.70 ($71.25).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €52.74 ($59.93) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($68.16). The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 80.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of €53.91 and a 200-day moving average of €51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

