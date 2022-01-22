The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €40.40 Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.40 ($45.91) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €48.95 ($55.62).

ETR DUE opened at €39.24 ($44.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.20. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 1-year high of €44.08 ($50.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.15.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

