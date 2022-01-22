Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.90 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.30) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.52) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

ETR HDD opened at €2.64 ($3.00) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €0.81 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of €3.14 ($3.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $803.45 million and a PE ratio of -39.15.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

