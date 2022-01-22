Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.90 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.30) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.52) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

ETR HDD opened at €2.64 ($3.00) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €0.81 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of €3.14 ($3.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $803.45 million and a PE ratio of -39.15.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

