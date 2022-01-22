Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,368,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 1,999,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 303.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Champion Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning and investing in an income-producing office and retail properties. Its portfolio includes Three Garden Road, Langham Place Office Tower, and Langham Place Mall. The company was founded on April 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

