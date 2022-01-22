Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of BDIMF stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $206.17 million, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.18.
Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $86.39 million during the quarter.
Black Diamond Group Company Profile
Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.
