Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of BDIMF stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $206.17 million, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.18.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $86.39 million during the quarter.

BDIMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

