Short Interest in AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Expands By 15.6%

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 955,200 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 826,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
AEOJF stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. AEON Financial Service has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04.
About AEON Financial Service
