Short Interest in AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Expands By 15.6%

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 955,200 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 826,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

AEOJF stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. AEON Financial Service has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04.

Get AEON Financial Service alerts:

About AEON Financial Service

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, Malay Area. The company engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, credit management, property leases, installment sales, hire purchase contracts, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Financial Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Financial Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.