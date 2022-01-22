Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Trading Down 8.5%

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) was down 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 1,161,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 447,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The stock has a market cap of $66.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

About Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

