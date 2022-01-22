Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) Trading Down 2%

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGY) dropped 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 1,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.

About Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

