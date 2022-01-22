ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.86

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $3.42. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 114,673 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $146.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

In related news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 54,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $147,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $63,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 280,016 shares of company stock valued at $840,661 in the last ninety days. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 431,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 103,967 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 140,374 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.