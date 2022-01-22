Entegris, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entegris in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $120.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.68. Entegris has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,133 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,353 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.