Analyzing JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JOYY and Computer Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $2.03 billion 1.84 $1.48 billion ($2.09) -22.92 Computer Services $291.34 million 5.26 $55.40 million $2.13 26.20

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than Computer Services. JOYY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computer Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

JOYY pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Computer Services pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. JOYY pays out -97.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Computer Services pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JOYY is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for JOYY and Computer Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 1 0 5 0 2.67 Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

JOYY currently has a consensus price target of $107.17, indicating a potential upside of 123.68%. Given JOYY’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe JOYY is more favorable than Computer Services.

Profitability

This table compares JOYY and Computer Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY -6.13% -0.09% -0.06% Computer Services 18.85% 24.09% 14.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of JOYY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

JOYY has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Services has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JOYY beats Computer Services on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc. engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others. The Live Streaming segment engages in the sales of in-channel virtual items used on live streaming platforms, including YY Live platform and Huya platform. The Online Games segment engages in the sales of in-game virtual items used for games. The Membership segment engages in the collection of membership subscription fees. The Others segment engages in the online education platform and online advertising and promotion. The company was founded by Xueling Li and Jun Lei in April 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc. provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Its integrated banking solutions include check imaging, cash management, branch and merchant capture, internet and mobile banking, print and mail, and online document delivery services, corporate intranets, secure Web hosting, e-messaging, teller and platform services, ATM and debit card service and support, payments solutions, risk assessment, network management, cloud-based managed services, and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security and fraud prevention. Computer Services was founded by John A. Williams on March 19, 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, KY.

