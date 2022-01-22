Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KDNY. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of KDNY opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $573.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $19.85.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. Research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $17,010,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,645,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,981 over the last 90 days. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 843,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 48,433 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 79,445 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

