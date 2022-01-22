Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $111.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

HLNE stock opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $74.11 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.24.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $96.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,785,000 after purchasing an additional 426,243 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 377,859 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,431,000 after acquiring an additional 350,872 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 4,455.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,415,000 after acquiring an additional 304,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,200,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

