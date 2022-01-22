Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LMND. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $84.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

LMND opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.70. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $182.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.49.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,037 shares of company stock worth $1,827,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

