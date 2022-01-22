Zacks Investment Research Lowers NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.47. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.79.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a negative net margin of 96.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Kunin purchased 262,369 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $125,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin Hall purchased 69,767 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $29,999.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 432,591 shares of company stock valued at $201,237 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 71,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

