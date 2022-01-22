Brokers Offer Predictions for Altius Minerals Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.67.

ALS opened at C$16.92 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$13.48 and a one year high of C$19.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$696.87 million and a P/E ratio of 14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$20.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.70 million.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

